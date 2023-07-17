HOUSTON (KIAH) — An argument at a north Houston nightclub early Saturday morning led to a triple shooting.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Sally’s Sports Bar, a night club at 8724 Fulton Ave.

HPD North patrol officers responded to the call.

Officers said the shooter opened fire in the parking lot, hitting two men — ages 33 and 31 — and a 26-year-old woman.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The shooter was arrested thanks to the help of the club’s security guard.

Police say security detained the shooter until police could arrive.

Derick M. Cole Santiago, 26, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.