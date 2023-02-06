HOUSTON (KIAH) — New surveillance video shows chaos in southwest Houston after someone opened fire outside of a party venue off South Post Oak.

Three teens were shot around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night and are expected to survive.

The venue, Taylors of Houston, was already closed at the time and the exiting crowd was just loitering around, police said.

When the shots were fired, an estimated crowd of 300 people began running in all directions when officers arrived on the scene. Officers could not find anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Police are still looking for the people involved in the shooting and the investigation continues.