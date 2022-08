HOUSTON (CW39) — A deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road left a driver dead late Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m., when Houston police said the driver of a truck and the driver of a minivan crashed into one another on the freeway.

Both vehicles spinning out of control, and the driver of the truck hit the retaining wall and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the minivan was not hurt.