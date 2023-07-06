HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department held a press conference Thursday over developments in the case of Rudy Farias, a man reported missing eight years ago being found last week.

HPD chief Troy Finner said that despite the allegations of sexual abuse, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against the man’s mother, or anyone else involved, at least not yet.

Farias, who was then 17 years old, was reported missing by his mother, Janie Santana, on March 7, 2015.

Police found Farias a week ago Thursday, but they’ve since collected evidence that he was never missing and had actually returned home on March 8, 2015.

Lt. Christopher Zamora of the HPD Missing Persons Unit said that during the eight years that Santana reported her son missing, officers searched their home several times.

The duo had encounters with officers, but Zamora says they used fake names to continue the ruse that Farias was missing.

Chief Troy Finner said such an act could constitute making a false report to a police officer, a Class C Misdemeanor, but as of Thursday, neither Farias nor Santana will face any charges. But the investigation continues.

Local activist Quanell X alleges that more serious crimes took place.

He claims he spoke to Farias, now 25, who said that his mother wouldn’t allow him to leave the home and sexually abused him during the years she reported him missing.

Finner said that HPD respects everyone in the community, including activists, and that he doesn’t question Quanell X’s integrity.

But Finner said his investigators did not find any evidence or receive any testimony about alleged sexual abuse.

“We’ve been open as much as we can,” Finner said as he ended the press conference. “This has become a local, national, and in some case, international (story). When it’s appropriate, we will send out more information.”