HOUSTON (CW39) — Police arrested three suspects in a stolen SUV that is connected to a homicide investigation early Tuesday morning.

Houston police officers were patrolling near East Little York and Airline Drive when they ran the plate of a gold Chevy SUV, and it came back stolen by two homicide suspects in Montgomery County.

When officers conducted a stop on the SUV — there were three people inside. One passenger attempted to destroy narcotics, which resulted in him being stunned by a Taser, police said.

The driver and other passenger were taken into custody. They are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. The passenger with the narcotics is also face charges.

The suspects will be taken to the Harris County Jail to see if authorities in Montgomery County will extradite them or question them. It’s unclear if these are the suspects involved in the homicide.