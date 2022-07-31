HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a man who they believe was the killing of a pastor in a road rage incident last month in southeast Houston.

Deshawn Longmire, 23, was charged with murder on Friday after police discovered his identification as the suspect of the fatal shooting of Reverend Dr. Ronald Mouton back on June 24. Longmire turned himself in to police later on Friday.

Houston police believe Longmire was the man who witnesses say was driving a black sedan that was involved in a road rage incident that led to the shooting death of Mouton at the 6400 block of the Gulf Freeway around 5 p.m.

Mouton, 58, was found dead from a gunshot wound after a crash on the feeder road of the freeway.

Mouton was the lead pastor at the East Bether Missionary Baptist Church for more than 30 years. His family and his churchgoing flock asked the community to help find Mouton’s killer.

Longmire’s court date is set for Monday.