HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday.

Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a 47-year-old woman was fatally stabbed and her 18-year-old son was wounded at a home on the 6300 block of Gay Street on the North Side.

The woman has yet to be identified, while the son was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

A short time later, officers responded to a shooting call on Delaney Street at Fulton Street and found a man, who was identified as Montelongo,with gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives said they believe Montelongo unlawfully entered the home on Gay Street and stabbed the woman and her adult son. The son retrieved a gun and shot Montelongo, who then fled the scene and was found several blocks away from the home.