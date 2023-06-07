HOUSTON (KIAH) Five times in mid-May, people enjoying the Columbia Tap Trail on their bikes in Third Ward were held-up at gunpoint.

On Tuesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that his officers had arrested two teenagers for those crimes and that the active investigation could lead to more arrests.

“Make no mistake about it,” the chief said. “Those individuals that group up — and I don’t care if it’s on Columbia Tap Trail bike trail or anywhere in our city — we’re not going to tolerate it.”

In addition to investigating the past robberies, Finner said officers were patrolling the city’s hike and bike trails — both in uniform and under cover.

He and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also urged people to still enjoy the city’s trails and parks but to do so with a buddy or in groups.

Mayor Turner went one step further, urging young men between the ages of 16 and 24 to “get a job” rather than result to violence to earn money.

“If you end up hurting someone, shooting someone, robbing someone, you’re going to be caught,” the mayor said. “And then you’re going to spend your time in jail with a record, and that’s going to hurt you long term.”

Turner said that any young man in that age group who needs a job should visit a special city-run website that helps locate them employment.

It’s unclear how many more suspects HPD intends to arrest, and Chief Finner wouldn’t elaborate if the suspects already arrested were working together or if they were part of a gang.

The city council member representing Third Ward where the Columbia Tap Trail is located expressed her gratitude for the work of investigators in bringing a better sense of safety to her area.

She also had a message to would-be robbers.

“There’s an opportunity for those of you that are thinking of partaking in these types of activities to change your life,” District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz said. “So parents, know where your children are. Seek opportunities in some of the organizations that give them chances to go and do things that are positive.”