HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a car hit him while he was walking across a road illegally, but the driver didn’t stop.

It happened in the 4800 block of Westheimer Road near the Galleria around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

So far, the victim’s name has not been released, but Houston police say he died at the scene when the Tesla Model 3 hit him after he failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle.

Instead of staying at the scene, HPD says the driver of the Tesla fled in that car.

Officers say they later located the car that had front-end damage and blood on it 14 miles away.

They arrested 30-year-old Joseph Higgins and charged him with failure to stop and render aid.