HOUSTON (KIAH) — The driver of a car that led to the deaths of a 1-year-old infant and the injury of a 3-year-old on Sunday night has been charged with murder by Houston police on Tuesday.

Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with murder and two counts of intoxication assault from a deadly crash that happened on the 8400 block of the North Freeway around 10:35 p.m. on Sunday night.

Police said that Baker was intoxicated when he was driving a Honda Crosstour with three adult and four children. The vehicle was going southbound on the freeway when it hit the left concrete barrier, causing it to roll over.

The 1-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were ejected from the vehicle, and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

A 29-year-old man was also injured and is also listed in critical condition. Two other boys, a 5-year-old and a 10-year-old, were treated with minor injuries.

Police said that they found a car seat for the infant in the trunk of the car.

Baker is in the Harris County Jail, where he is awaiting his first hearing in front of a judge.