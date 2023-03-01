HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested in connection to two drive-by shootings in the same night.

Police say the man shot at his ex-girlfriend’s house at the 4400 block of 18th Street on Tuesday afternoon, then returned back to her house 90 minutes later and shot at it again. The woman was uninjured, police said.

HPD then set up a surveillance camera that captured him at the location a third time.

Police waited for the suspect to leave and arrested him at a nearby gas station using a Taser.

Multiple weapons, including a short-barreled rifle, were found in his car.

No word on what kind of charges he will face.