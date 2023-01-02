HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have arrested a man they believe was the shooter of a woman at a METRORail station in south Houston last Wednesday night.

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested on Saturday and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in a shooting at the Palm Center Transit Center METRORail platform at 5420 Griggs Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Police credited tips from citizens from released surveillance video in finding Allison.

WANTED: Help us ID this male being sought in the shooting of a female at 5420 Griggs Road on Wed. (Dec. 28).



If you recognize the suspect, please call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward up to $5,000.



More details: #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 31, 2022

Officers responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition. The woman is currently still in recovery.

Preliminary information from HPD discovered that the suspect was on a bicycle and arrived at the train platform shortly before the shooting occurred. The suspect then left the location on a bicycle westbound toward Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to our news partners at ABC13, Allison was in court Monday morning and a judge set his bond at $250,000.