HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and injuring an 11-year-old boy who was shot while taking out the trash at his apartment complex in the Briarforest area on Tuesday night.

Noe Fernandez, 22, was arrested and charged with injury to a child.

Police were called to the apartment complex at 1919 South Kirkwood after a boy was shot in his right leg while he and his 15-year-old brother were taking out the trash around 10 p.m. The boys told police he heard someone arguing.

The boy’s family came outside to help the boy after he was shot. Paramedics took the boy to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

An investigation by police determined that the shooting happened from another apartment building and that Fernandez fired his gun from that apartment, which ended up hitting the boy outside. He was later arrested and charged by police.