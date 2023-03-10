HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man earlier this week.

That shooting took place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the 7800 block of Bellfort Avenue, where Houston police found a man who suffered a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers then were informed that another shooting victim was a short distance away, next to another business. The second victim was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jose Fernandez, is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released.

Police said surveillance footage from the scene led officers to Fernandez. After he was taken into custody, Fernandez later admitted that he shot and killed one man and wounded another.