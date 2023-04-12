HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man. The shooting took place around 7:20 pm, April 10, at 9648 Beechnut Street.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance footage wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweat pants. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police said the suspect got into an argument in a strip center parking lot at the above address. He then pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the victim. The victim tried to run but collapsed.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV. The victim died at the scene. Anyone with information on the identity of the wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



