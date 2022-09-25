HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to a home at the 15600 block of Corsair Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a 9-year-old boy drowning.

When they arrived, the grandfather of the boy was performing CPR on him after finding him unresponsive in the bathtub where he was taking a shower.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that the incident is under investigation.