HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the disappearance of a woman who authorities believe may be already dead.

Houston police has charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case of Felicia Johnson, 24, who has been missing since April, last being seen at the Intercontinental Houston – Medical Center Hotel near the Texas Medical Center.

Police found Johnson’s cellphone, which was covered in blood, off the roadway near Highway 6 and Clay Road on April 16. Police believe Johnson left the hotel alive in the early hours of April 16.

Police believe Nwobodo at some point picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue.

Police said there was evidence that Nwobodo killed Johnson in his apartment and disposed of her personal belongings at Bear Creek Pioneers Park and of Johnson’s body at some point. Police said that they have not found any remains of her body.

Nwobodo is not in police custody, police said. They ask the public that anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.