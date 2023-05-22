HOUSTON (KIAH) — The woman who randomly shot up a south Houston nightclub after she was kicked out of it early Friday morning has been charged.

Hadassah Lundy, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a public servant after allegedly shooting at the nightclub.

According to Houston police officers, a woman was kicked out of the Swagger nightclub, located at 9880 Buffalo Speedway, just after 2 a.m. Friday morning. According to two extra job officers, the suspect – later identified as Lundy — later returned outside the club with a gun and fired twice in the air and six times into the club.

A 44-year-old woman who was inside the club was hit in the chest by one of the shots, police said. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Officers said after the shooting, Lundy left the club in her car, but then walked back to the area, where she was tracked down by officers who were working an extra job and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit in a parking lot across the street. She was later arrested by HPD officers and charged.