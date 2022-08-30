PEARLAND, Texas (CW39) Two pilots were able to walk away unharmed after their Houston Police Department helicopter made a rough landing Monday night.

The same can’t be said about the chopper.

Engine failure during a training session led to the rough landing which damaged the rear rotor when it hit the ground.

That left the helicopter not flyable sitting on the runway at Pearland Regional Airport.

It’s unclear if it’s been removed from the runway or how it was done.

Federal investigators will assist, but HPD is handling the investigation to find out what caused the engine failure and other factors.