HOUSTON (CW39) — Police say a man is dead after assaulting a convenience store clerk in northeast Houston.

It happened at a store at 8019 Lavender Street, near Weaver Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said the clerk pulled out a pistol and shot the man at least one time. The unidentified 36-year-old man was taken by ambulance and later died at Ben Taub Hospital.

The 23-year-old clerk was cooperating with investigators and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Detectives said that they believe the man may have been intoxicated on an unknown substance when he entered the store, went behind the cash register and assaulted the clerk.

Investigators have contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and have referred the case to a grand jury.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.