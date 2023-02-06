HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston.

Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Police say the men propped open the back door of the store to get access afterhours. Once inside, they demanded the clerk to open the register for cash, police said.

When the clerk refused, one of the men shot the clerk in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Both suspects fled the scene. They were described as Black men with one wearing a light grey jumpsuit.