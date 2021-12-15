HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Police Department wants you to stay safe this Holiday Season. And they creating videos to help you do just that. It’s called the “12 Days of Holiday Safety Campaign”.
This week the Houston Police Department kicked off its campaign to help Houstonians enjoy a safer holiday season. HPD’s Office of Community Affairs will post one holiday-related safety video a day for 12 days to the department’s Facebook and Twitter social media platforms. Each video features an officer explaining how you can take steps to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your property.
The first video, shows how you can avoid becoming the victim of porch pirates – thieves who steal packages from your doorstep.
You can check out HPD’s Facebook and Twitter pages for new videos for each of the next 12 days.
