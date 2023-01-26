HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another murder-suicide incident happened in Houston, this time in the Montrose area on Wednesday night.

A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself in an apartment complex at 1007 Van Buren Street near West Dallas Street.

Authorities say they went to do a welfare check on the woman after she didn’t come back to work.

When officers entered the apartment, they found her and the man with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police believe the man and woman were in a relationship, but recently broke up. They also found a weapon near them.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.