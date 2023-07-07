HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a vacant apartment in the Meadowbrook area early Friday morning.

Someone reported hearing three gunshots and a thud in the apartment above them around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning at their complex at 4801 Allendale Road in southeast Houston.

They also say they heard what sounded like someone jumping out of a back window.

When officers got there, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene. They also found bullet holes and casings.

So far, investigators said they don’t have any information about the shooter.