HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot four times in the back near Houston’s Fifth Ward.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night at the 1400 block of Gregg Street.

Police say a blue Toyota Prius with four people inside flagged officers down for help.

Police saw the wounded 34-year-old man inside and he was taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim had four gunshot wounds in the back. He is now in stable condition.

Police said the other three passengers left the scene and they are tracking them down to see what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.