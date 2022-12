HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after he got shot in the leg in southwest Houston.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night near the 12500 block of Dunlap Street near Hillcroft Avenue.

Officers found out the man had been involved in another shooting at a local store. Police think someone tried to get revenge on him and shot him.

Officers might end up arresting that man depending on what they find out in their investigation.