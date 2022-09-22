HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released the name of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man, while taking his SUV and leaving a 2-year-old child to die in the vehicle.

Bolanle Fadario, 38, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence on Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a gas station on 5501 El Camino Del Rey Street in southwest Houston on Tuesday.

Police said that Fadairo met the victim, identified as Michael Essien, at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two men talked before Fadario shot Essien. The victim then fled a short distance before falling in the parking lot, police said.

Fadairo then got into Essien’s black Chevrolet Traverse SUV with paper plates, which had Essien’s 2-year-old son in the back seat, police said.

After Essien’s wife called HPD to report her husband and son missing around 6:35 p.m., officers then found the SUV at the 5900 block of Elm Street. Officers broke into the window and tried to render first aid to the unresponsive toddler, but the child was declared dead at the scene, with the cause of death still pending an autopsy, police said.

After investigators pointed Fadairo as the suspect in the case, officers took him into custody without incident at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning at the 5500 block of Camino Del Rey Street. After questioning, he was then charged with the alleged crimes.