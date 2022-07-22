HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a suspect who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man in east Houston back in January.

Jose Everado Castorena III, 31, was charged with murder by the 182nd State District Court in a shooting that happened on Jan. 13. Police said he remains at-large.

Police said that evidence and witness statements have identified Castorena as the suspect in the shooting death of Lupe Adam Mungia, 35, who was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the parking lot of a warehouse around 3 p.m. at 1146 Sheffield Boulevard.

Mungia was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe both Castorena and Mungia were in an argument when Castorena pulled out a gun and shot Mungia, then fled the scene. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jose Everardo Castorena III, or in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.