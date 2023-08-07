HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a possible drowning that happened Sunday around 3 a.m.

Police said three people were on a boat on Lake Houston when it sank.

One person swam to shore, but the other two did not make it back.

However, according to Houston police, later Sunday morning, a second man swam to shore and walked to a store for help. Police are still waiting for any sign of the third man, now identified as 17-year-old Marvin Reyes Oliva.

Rescue workers spent the day searching but so far, but no word on his recovery.