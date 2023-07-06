HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating what they believe is an attempted homicide at a home in the Heights. This after a woman was detained in connection to the shooting of her elderly father.

Police are unclear on the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but say it happened in a home on the 2300 block of Brookmere Drive a little after midnight.

HPD officers say they have gotten conflicting statements from the 50-year-old woman and her father. But two handguns were found at the scene.

The victim, who is in his early 80s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The daughter has been detained for more questioning. The investigation is ongoing.