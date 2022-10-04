HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes.

Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive.

Officers found the victim between apartment buildings with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Houston police are trying to find witnesses and gather more information.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.