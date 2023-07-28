HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a chase suspect in southwest Houston.

It all started at 8:45 p.m. Thursday night with officers chasing a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on the 6600 block of Hillcroft Avenue.

The suspect lost control at Renwick Drive and Clarewood Drive, striking a fence. The man got out of the vehicle and ran off to an apartment complex at 5800 Dashwood Dr., police said.

Officers said the man pointed a semi-automatic gun at them. That’s when officers started firing at the suspect, striking him.

HPD officers started life saving measures, but the suspect died at the hospital later in the night. No other officers or civilians were injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. The two officers involved have three and five years with HPD.

HPD said the car the suspect was driving was reported stolen on midnight Wednesday by two suspects who shot at the owner but did not hit him.

This investigation is ongoing.