HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are still trying to figure out a man was shot and killed in the middle of the road in downtown Houston.

It was a dramatic scene unfolding after 1 a.m. early Thursday morning in front of the Four Seasons Hotel, which is near Austin Street and Lamar Street.

The 20-year-old man was found by police in the street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were two groups of people that got into an argument in the middle of the street. The victim and his brother got into a dispute with a man and woman.

“A female pulls out a handgun, striking the young man in the area… In the chest area,” HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Both the man and woman fled the scene on foot, police said.

A HPD homicide investigation team was able to review surveillance video. They are expected to be releasing suspects information soon.