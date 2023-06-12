HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston that has a woman in the hospital.

Houston police said that an off-duty officer shot a woman in the face.

Information is limited at this time, but police say a woman was seriously hurt after she was shot in the face at The Westerly Apartments, located at 10333 Clay Road at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

According to reports, an off-duty officer was at the apartment complex during the time of the shooting and is confirmed to have shot the woman, who is stable condition at the hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

We are expected to get an update at 10 a.m. morning in a briefing with HPD chief Troy Finner.

But police at the scene say there is a ton of information to sort through before the briefing can be held.