HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead and police are trying to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the 7500 block of Long Point Road in the Spring Branch East part of west Houston.

Police say it looks like a robbery as the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said it is possible that the victim was shot during an exchange of gunfire, but are not sure at this time.

Investigators were on scene trying to piece it all together.

Police also say they do have witnesses and surveillance video that should help in the investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.