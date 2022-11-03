HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are waiting on autopsy results to help identify the skeletal remains officers found on Wednesday in Houston’s south side.

A work crew in a vacant lot on 6605 Calhoun Street found the remains and immediately called police.

Southeast officers are at 6600 Calhoun. Skeletal remains were located in the woods. Homicide, CSU and Medical Examiner are investigating. 202 pic.twitter.com/18Rx9S6uii — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 2, 2022

Homicide detectives, an anthropologist and the Houston Forensic Science Center investigated the area and found a “significant amount” of remains. They also found a walker, clothes and a pair of gray tennis shoes. There was no immediate signs of foul play, nor was any identification found.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.