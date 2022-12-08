HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck while walking in the road in south Houston early Thursday morning.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard near the South Freeway.

Police say when they arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s dead on the road.

They added it appears the man was walking in lanes of traffic when he was struck by an unknown vehicle going eastbound.

At this time, they are looking into surveillance video to determine the cause of the incident.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.