HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found near a car service center in southwest Houston on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the center located at 1496 Wilcrest Drive around 8:30 p.m. in response to a shooting. They found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said that they are not sure if the victim was shot at this location or if he was shot somewhere else and drove himself to the location.

The victim did get out of his car and went to a nearby gas station to ask for help, police said. But he was not able to give a statement or say who the suspected shooter is.

Investigators are now looking into the incident.