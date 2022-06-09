HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been charged with killing his co-conspirator, then shooting another victim in a robbery on Tuesday in southwest Houston.

Police said Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery for an incident that happened Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the 6000 block of Skyline Drive near Fountain View and at 6320 Windswept Lane.

Police found an unidentified victim, 26, in an apartment on Windswept Lane unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was later declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The second victim, identified as Tomas Francisco Cua Cua, 26, had non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in the leg.

Investigators said that Osorio Saca and the unidentified partner were working together on a robbery, but as Osorio Saca got out of the front passenger side of the car they were in, the gun discharged and hit his partner.

Osorio Saca continued with the robbery, shooting Cua Cua and getting in the passenger side of the vehicle as the wounded partner drove off, police said.

After a short distance, the driver lost consciousness, and Osorio Saca put his injured partner in the passenger seat, and he began to drive. He arrived at the apartment complex at Windswept Lane and carried his now-dead partner into the apartment, police said.

After officers detained Osorio Saca and questioned him, he admitted to his role in the incident and was arrested and charged.