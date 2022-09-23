HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man who pinned an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle and was shot by the deputy in a Thursday night altercation near a northside nightclub.

Jamie Rook-Perez, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer for his role in the incident at 2521 Main Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Two Harris County deputies were working an extra job at a nightclub and were investigating an auto theft in the parking lot when two men walked out of the club and tried to get into a Dodge Challenger, police said.

One of the deputies observed one of the suspects and tried to detain him. Meanwhile, the second suspect, identified as Rook-Perez, got into an orange Dodge Hellcat SRT and turned on the engine.

The deputy tried to stop Rook-Perez as he tried to flee. He struck the deputy with the car and pinned his leg to another parked car, police said. The deputy then fired his weapon, hitting Rook-Perez in the hand, but Rook-Perez did flee, hitting multiple cars and a gate, police said.

Deputies detained Rook-Perez and paramedics transported him to an area hospital, where he was treated and released. The injured deputy was also transported to the hospital and later released with minor injuries.



The second suspect, described only as an Hispanic male with braids, fled the scene on foot.



As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents in the Houston city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.



Anyone with information on the identity in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).