HOUSTON (CW39) — An 8-month-old baby is safe and her father is in jail after Houston police said that man took off with that child in his car and then got involved in a police chase and standoff.

Officers were first called to a home on the 8800 block of J.C. Oaks Circle in northeast Houston around 1:20 a.m. Monday on reports that a man had assaulted his wife.

On the way, they got word that the man had left the home in a car, and that he’d taken the couple’s baby with him.

Officers quickly spotted the car, but when they tried to put it over, the man sped away. The chase lasted 15 to 20 minutes and ended up back at the couple’s home.

That’s where the man refused officers commands to get out of the car and hand over the baby.

The HPD SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, and after they talked to him on the phone, the man exited his car with the baby in his arms.

He peacefully handed the baby to police and surrendered himself. No one got hurt in the incident.

It’s unclear what charges the man will face, but HPD says assault is possible and evading arrest is likely.

He also has outstanding warrants for evading and driving while intoxicated. His wife told police he’d been drinking heavily before assaulting her.