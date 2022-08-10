HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested and charged a man for killing one and injuring another in shooting in south Houston a couple of months ago.

Jerel R. Banks, 21, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Friday for his role of a shooting at 9955 Buffalo Speedway on June 30, Houston police said.

Officers were called to the apartment complex located there around 3:45 p.m. to find a man, later identified as Blake Deion Davenport, and a woman, both with gunshot wounds.

Davenport, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the unidentified woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives discovered that Davenport confronted a Black man who he believed had twice broken into his vehicle. After an argument, the man shot Davenport and shot the woman in the leg after she came to the defense of Davenport by firing her own weapon, police said.

Further investigation identified Banks as the suspect, police said. He was arrested without incident last Friday. He was also out on bond for another felony charge, police said.