HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police SWAT crews are currently on the scene of a barricaded suspect.

This is happening at an apartment complex on the 5400 block of Werner Street near the North Freeway and off East Tidwell Road.

What police has said so far is that a man assaulted a woman and pointed a gun at her.

That man is now barricaded inside the apartment, according to police.

Officers are asking everyone to avoid the area at all costs as this is an active scene.

We’ll bring details as they become available.