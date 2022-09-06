HOUSTON (CW39) — A man has been charged with capital murder after killing two people and wounding another after accusing them of performing witchcraft, police said.

Nathan Bryan Miller, 33, was officially charged with the crimes on Saturday after being arrested for a shooting incident at the 1200 block of Neiman Lane in north Houston.

Officers were called to a gas station at 1183 West Tidwell Road and detained Miller, who claimed to have shot multiple people at the location on Neiman Lane, a block away from the gas station.

Officers went to the scene, which is a private lot with several metal shipping containers that has been turned into a homeless encampment. They found a woman and a man lying on the ground, both shot, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to a hospital.

Officers continued their search and found another man with gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

According to our news partners at ABC13, Miller admitted to officers that he shot the victims because said they were performing witchcraft, according to a court magistrate who denied Miller’s bond.

Miller was also ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. His next court appearance is on Tuesday.