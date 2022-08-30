HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was arrested and charged with shooting his mother’s boyfriend on Monday at an apartment in southwest Houston.

Omar Alexander Quiroz, 20, was charged and booked on Tuesday for Monday’s deadly shooting at an apartment complex at 6425 Bankside Drive.

Houston police officers and paramedics were called to the apartment around 3 p.m. and found the 30-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quiroz, who was identified as the shooter, left the scene, but returned and turned himself in to police.

Further investigation and witness statements discovered that Quiroz and the victim lived together and the victim was dating Quiroz’s mother, police said.

Police also said that Quiroz admitted to investigators that he shot the victim after the men got into an argument in the apartment. He was then charged and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center. Police believe that there is no continuous threat to the public.