HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to find answers to how a man ended dead after crashing into multiple parked vehicles at an apartment complex in north Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the Northgate Apartments, located on 11960 Airline Drive near Aldine Bender Road.

Preliminary information shows an arriving officer found the victim with one gunshot wound with Houston Fire Department EMTs pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting possibly happened on the other side of the complex because that is where they spotted multiple shell casings.

They believe the victim then drove to this other side of the complex, where he crashed into multiple vehicles and then died.

Police said the car was a stolen Chevrolet Suburban and they have not been able to identify the victim at this time.