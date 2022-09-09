HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after he was found with several stab wounds outside a Courtyard by Marriott hotel near Bush Intercontinental Airport early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in north Houston, near JFK Boulevard and Greens Road.

The victim, who was reported to be in his mid-30s, was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Houston police say witnesses heard commotion outside the hotel and found the victim bleeding profusely with stab wounds.

Witnesses also said that there may have been another person with the victim at the time of the stabbing. But police say they don’t have any clear information about what happened as the investigation is ongoing.