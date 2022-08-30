HOUSTON (CW39) — A man and his dog are dead after they were struck by a vehicle after trying to cross the Gulf Freeway early Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened just after midnight on the Gulf Freeway northbound at Lockwood, as Houston police officers arrived and found a 30-year-old man and a dog that were hit by a vehicle. Both were killed on impact, police said.

The driver of a gray Toyota Sienna that was struck the man and dog remained on the scene and talked with investigators. Police said that the driver was not intoxicated. A passenger was also in the vehicle, and either the driver or passenger suffered minor injuries due to broken glass, police said.

Police have not yet been able to identify the man and believe him to be homeless. The investigation is ongoing.