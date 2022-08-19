HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was found shot dead at a gas station in north Houston on Thursday night, and police are searching for clues to find the suspects.

Police said that around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a gas station at 598 Berry Road, near McGallion Road and Appleton Street.

Officers said they found a 26-year-old Black man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was declared dead at the scene.

Reports to officers said that two men had some sort of disturbance in the parking lot of the station, and one of them pulled a gun and shot the other man, then fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

Police said that they have surveillance video from the station to look through, and the investigation is ongoing.