HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot to death in a car outside of an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Sunday night, police said.

Houston police were called to the Willow Ridge Apartments, located at 12800 Dunlap Street around 9:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a Toyota Camry. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

There were no witnesses or evidence of a motive, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.